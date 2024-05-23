Permanent lanes of I-95 to fully reopen in Philadelphia nearly year after deadly collapse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After nearly a year of construction, I-95 at Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood will be fully restored in both directions by Friday morning.

"Very excited about it," said Debbie Betten, who is the owner of Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse. "It's gone so fast. They've done such a great job."

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the bridge and northbound off-ramp at the Cottman Avenue Interchange after a collapse in June.

The NTSB said a driver in a tanker truck lost control and crashed, causing a fire and claiming his life.

The destruction, delays and detours also affected nearby businesses like Sharkey's Grill and Ale House and Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse on State Road.

The fire was so big it had overtaken both northbound and southbound lanes on the highway, witness Lisa Taormino, who was commuting southbound on I-95 about 20 minutes before it collapsed, told ABC News.

"We went from 80 people on a Sunday to four," said George Kilcullen, who is a bartender at Sharkey's Grill and Ale House. "We went from 60 people on a Friday night to 10, so we probably lost about 80% of our business. It was very very bad."

"It was a rough couple of weeks," said Betten. "Fortunately, it wasn't much more than that."

They're excited to serve all of their customers again.

"It's going to be great, especially because we're getting right into our catering - our really busy season," said Betten.

Meanwhile, drivers are eager for an easier commute.

"I may revisit utilizing I-95 again if they do that because it's really quicker than Roosevelt Bouelevard," said Adrienne Hardy who is from Southwest Philadelphia.

PennDOT said on Wednesday and Thursday nights, crews will remove construction barriers and repaint lane markings, weather permitting. They said all southbound lanes will be restored by Thursday at 5 a.m. while the northbound lanes and off-ramp will reopen Friday at 5 a.m.

The ramp will have enhanced safety measures, like new signage and treatment on the road to help keep vehicles in their lane and improve stopping distance around curves.

"I think they are highway angels," said Hardy.

"It's the best they could do with the situation," said Kilcullen. "You can't get upset about it. You just have to be happy we had jobs and things are going to get better for all of us."

PennDOT said drivers should expect some delays because of lane closures.

Governor Josh Shapiro's administration, PennDOT officials and local leaders will celebrate the full restoration of Cottman Avenue and State Road on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.