Woman at center of controversial arrest in New Castle County, Delaware speaks out

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The woman who was injured during a controversial and violent arrest by New Castle County police in Delaware told her side of the story on Tuesday.

The woman arrested, N'Finitee Coleman, and her attorney said they want reform as to how traffic stops are handled and a monetary settlement for her injuries.

They are currently in discussions with the county but have not filed a lawsuit.

The arrest happened in Bear, Delaware on June 29. Bodycam video of the arrest was released by police on July 4.

Coleman can be heard lobbing profanities at police, threatening legal action and grabbing an officer.

Coleman's attorney said officers punched her multiple times in the head.

"I'll submit to you that if three male officers cannot peacefully arrest a female who weighs 150 pounds, without resorting to punching her in the head, they're probably in the wrong profession," said attorney Emeka Igwe.

According to police, an officer saw Coleman commit several traffic violations, and confirmed the car's registration was suspended without insurance.

They say the officer attempted to pull her over at Pulaski Highway and Wellington Drive, but Coleman continued driving to a Royal Farms parking lot in Bear.

Coleman and her attorney say police were wrong.

On Tuesday they provided proof of her insurance, registration and a tint waiver - all of which are included in the list of charges as shown to Action News by her attorney.

"I'm supposed to be asked for registration, license, the basics. I wasn't asked for any of that," Coleman said.

Charges related to resisting arrest are also included.

"It's important to point out Ms. Coleman suffers from PTSD and anxiety," Igwe said.

While the New Castle County Police Department's traffic directive acknowledges every traffic stop is different, an officer's procedure for initial contact should be:

a) Identify themselves

b) Advise the motorist of the violation

c) Request to see the motorist's driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance

In a statement released last week, New Castle County police confirmed the officer's conduct is under investigation.

In a statement they also said:

"In collaboration with the New Castle County Police Accountability Board, we will be conducting a review of all policies, training and practices with regard to de-escalation and cultural competency."