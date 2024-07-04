Video released of woman's controversial arrest in Delaware; incident now under review

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware have released body camera video of a woman's controversial arrest.

It happened Saturday at a convenience store parking lot on Pulaski Highway.

The video was released on Thursday, July 4. Officials say they are currently investigating the use-of-force incident.

Police say it all began when an officer saw a driver commit several traffic violations and confirmed the car's registration was suspended without insurance.

They say the officer attempted to pull her over at Pulaski Highway and Wellington Drive, but she continued to a Royal Farms parking lot in Bear.

Once she stops, the video shows the officer demanding she step out of the car and tell her she's detained, but she refuses.

There's a back-and-forth, and about four to five minutes into the video other officers arrive and the arrest turns physical.

This video shows multiple officers get the woman to the ground.

One is seen punching her in the head multiple times as an officer yells at her to get off of his foot.

"She's got my foot, let go of my foot!" the officer is heard saying.

The woman is eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

New Castle County confirms the officers' conduct is under investigation.

In a statement, they also said:

"In collaboration with the New Castle County Police Accountability Board, we will be conducting a review of all policies, training and practices with regard to de-escalation and cultural competency."

Action News is unable to determine what, if any, charges the woman may be facing in this case.

Her lawyer spoke to Action News, saying the video is under review and he expressed surprise that New Castle County police released it on a holiday.