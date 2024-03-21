Suspect, officers involved in deadly Hamilton Twp. shootout identified

The suspect, Vincent Correa, was killed in the shooting.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's office identified the suspect and police officers involved in a deadly shootout in Hamilton Township earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on March 8 on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after 911 calls reported a domestic dispute.

According to the Attorney General's office, a man armed with a rifle began shooting at Officers Derek Fiabane and Paul Piromalli as they arrived on the scene.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Vincent Correa.

Both officers returned fire, fatally shooting Correa, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the shooting, one officer was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was released from the hospital days later. Authorities did not specify whether Fiabane or Piromalli was the injured officer.

Officials say Correa was in possession of both a rifle and handgun.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.