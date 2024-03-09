Man dead after opening fire on Hamilton Twp. police; wounded officer recovering

The wounded officer has been with the department for at least 10 years and he is very active in the community, officials say.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Hamilton Township police officer was wounded and another man was killed after a domestic violence call ended with gunfire on Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue in Mercer County.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, officers responded to the scene for a domestic incident. During the encounter, a man armed with a rifle began shooting at two police officers.

"Officers were in a shootout, one officer was shot," police could be heard saying while calling for backup.

"It's unfortunate there's been any number of domestic violence calls our officers respond to each and every day. It's rare one turns as tragic as this," noted Mayor Jeff Martin.

The man, who has not been identified, was fatally shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Chopper 6 overhead after officer shot in Hamilton Township on March 8, 2024

Investigators say they later recovered a firearm near him.

One officer, who also has not been identified, was shot twice. He was rushed to Capital Health System-Fuld Campus.

On Saturday, the New Jersey State PBA wrote on X that the officer was recovering after surgery.

"He is resting comfortably and has been up and talking today," the statement said in part.

The mayor said he was grateful for the officers involved in this incident, especially because the suspect's wife and children were inside the home during the shooting.

"It could have been a lot worse, so we're thankful the officers responded as they should have and that it didn't turn into something far worse," Martin said.

Martin visited the wounded officer on Saturday, along with other local officials.

"He has as good of spirits as he can be. He was joking, he was alert, so we're very hopeful for his future recovery," the mayor said.

Martin added that the officer has been with the department for at least 10 years and he is very active in the community.

Neighbors at the scene described the incident to Action News.

"We were laying in bed sleeping and we started hearing gunshots," recalled one woman who was woken up by the gunfire.

Many residents said the gunfire drew them from their homes to see what was going on.

"He shot at the cops first and then the cops fired back at him," said Elizabeth Juliff, a neighborhood resident.

When asked if she expected this from her neighbor, Juliff told Action News it came as a surprise.

One resident said his son came running into the home Friday night, saying, "The neighbor just got shot by the cops."

"He's seen the cops out front of the house, shooting into the house," the neighbor added.

Another neighbor said he saw the injured officer get taken away from the scene after being shot.

"We seen him dragging the cop into the cop car and rushed the cop out of here in the back of the police car," recalled neighbor Chuck Juliff.

Now, residents say they are turning their concern to the wife and children who were inside the home when the gunfire erupted.

"It's a little crazy 'cause I know them," said Chuck Juliff, referring to the suspect's family. "For this to happen, it's a little nuts. They said he was drinking."

The mayor says he is working to help provide resources to the families impacted by this incident.

"I've already been in touch with our superintendent of schools, other nonprofits who are standing up to help not only the children of the officer who was struck but the children of the deceased as well," Martin noted.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office is handling the investigation.