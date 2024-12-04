FBI seeks public's help after reports of drones flying around Morris County, New Jersey

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on drones seen flying around Morris County last week.

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. -- The FBI and New Jersey State Police are now asking for any public information after reports of drones seen flying around Morris County last week.

The drones were reported flying in several areas along the Raritan River.

"Law enforcement has been notified for the last week or so about people seeing drones mostly at night," said Washington Township Mayor Matt Murello.

The nightly drone sightings involved larger-than-hobbyist type drones and raised questions because of their proximity to both the Picatinny Arsenal and President-elect Trump's Bedminster golf course.

A video obtained by WABC-TV from Bridgewater native Stephanie Marie shows other drones flying without noise and described about six feet across the sky with lights.

Stephanie Marie/X

"We've been getting complaints as well in this area. We do see recreational drones, sometimes flown, but these don't appear to be that," added Murello.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in New Jersey released a joint statement:

"County and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the recurring reports of drone activity around Morris and Somerset counties, and acknowledge the public's concern about these repeated sightings."

Local police have said there is no known threat to public safety.

The FAA is keeping an eye on these drone sightings and shutting down the airspace temporarily. There's a $75,000 fine for unauthorized drone use that endangers aircraft or people on the ground.

Anyone with information about the drones is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.