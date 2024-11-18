NJ man who battled addiction hosts 'Steak Day' for those in recovery

WHITING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Every year, Mark Averell returns to his addiction recovery program at America's Keswick to serve food to those following his footsteps.

America's Keswick's ministry started in 1897 and has helped countless individuals find their second chance and re-enter society.

They have two programs on their campus in Ocean County, New Jersey. The men's program is called, The Colony of Mercy, and the women's program is called, Barbara's Place.

To learn more about America's Keswick Addiction Recovery Center, visit their website.

