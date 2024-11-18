24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
NJ man who battled addiction hosts 'Steak Day' for those in recovery

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, November 18, 2024 11:00PM
Every year, Mark Averell returns to his addiction recovery program at America's Keswick to serve food to those following his footsteps.

WHITING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Every year, Mark Averell returns to his addiction recovery program at America's Keswick to serve food to those following his footsteps.

America's Keswick's ministry started in 1897 and has helped countless individuals find their second chance and re-enter society.

They have two programs on their campus in Ocean County, New Jersey. The men's program is called, The Colony of Mercy, and the women's program is called, Barbara's Place.

Watch the video above to see how Averell brings his community together to present 'Steak Day' to men in recovery.

To learn more about America's Keswick Addiction Recovery Center, visit their website.

