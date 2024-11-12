NJ Nurse who helps patients overcome addiction earns Daisy Award

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Nurse Natalie Felder helps patients overcome addiction at Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at Lighthouse in Mays Landing.
She made a special connection with one former patient, Micayla Jurasik. And as a result, Jurasik wanted to do something special to thank her.
She nominated Felder for a DAISY Award, which recognizes exemplary nurses for their compassion and excellence in care.
Felder was shocked when she learned she was chosen as a recipient.
She continues to be an inspiration for Jurasik, who hopes to resume her career path to becoming a fellow nurse.
