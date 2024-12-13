24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
NJ small business gathers pet supplies for local animal organizations this holiday season

ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Friday, December 13, 2024 10:55PM
Revive Painting and Powerwashing has been organizing the "Holiday Pet Food Drive" for the last five years during the season of giving.

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- During this season of giving, a local business in Medford is preparing a big present.

Revive Painting and Powerwashing's 'Holiday Pet Drive' has taken place annually for the last five years.

The collection of donated goods will be a gift of basic necessities so that animal resource organizations can put their funding into even more significant causes.

They will be taking collections until December 23rd.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their social media.

