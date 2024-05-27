NJ veterans visit local cemeteries and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in service

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This group of South Jersey veterans gathered at local cemeteries to honor the sacrifices of fallen soldiers throughout time.

The Medford Township Veterans of Foreign Wars saluted them with ceremonies including prayer, taps, and a firing squad.

"It's important that everybody remembers those that served this country, served this nation. They gave their lives for us. And so this is in remembrance in honor of them and their families," said Mark Preston, Commander of Medford VFW Post 7677.

