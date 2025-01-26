Authorities say the victim was shot twice, and drove himself to Temple University Hospital.

Young man in critical condition following shooting in North Philadelphia

Young man in critical condition following shooting in North Philadelphia

Young man in critical condition following shooting in North Philadelphia

Young man in critical condition following shooting in North Philadelphia

Young man in critical condition following shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are working to find a motive for a shooting that left an 18-year-old man in critical condition Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Camac Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say the victim was shot twice, and drove himself to Temple University Hospital.

His car was found with multiple bullet holes in it.

No details on a suspect have been released.