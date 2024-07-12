2-year-old, 15-year-old shot in North Philadelphia

Chopper 6 over double shooting investigation in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left two children injured on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 11th Street near Master Street.

Police confirm a 2-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were both shot.

The victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

