Philadelphia neighbors shocked, saddened in aftermath of crash: 'Devastating to even look at it'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People who live in the densely populated area of Northeast Philadelphia are saddened, horrified, and still coming to terms with the events of the last day.

We spoke to neighbors who described the sheer magnitude of this tragedy.

"I still can't believe this is my own backyard and this is a sad situation," said Ricky of Northeast Philadelphia.

Daylight gave those who live in the area surrounding Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard a glimpse at the chaos and tragedy that played out in the sky and on their streets.

READ MORE: NTSB: Cockpit voice recorder still sought in Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead, 19 injured

Investigators combing through debris after deadly Philadelphia plane crash

"This is a tragedy and it's devastating to even look at it, to even hear about it, and see it. It's just unbelievable," Ricky added.

People were driving, shopping, and inside restaurants when the medical jet crashed.

"We see like a big fire explosion. We was sitting in the chair and we fly from the chair," recalled a terrified Walid Gomaa of Northeast Philadelphia.

Debris scattered for blocks from the impact. Gomaa says he found some on his car.

Dee Jay Thorpe walked out of the Roosevelt Mall just as the crash happened.

"I was over here in the mall shopping, came out of Macy's, all of a sudden there was a big explosion and we didn't know what was going on," said Dee Jay Thorpe of Northeast Philadelphia.

People here say this is a day that will live in their memories, forever.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is reminding people to stay away from this area to give crews room to do their jobs as the investigation continues.