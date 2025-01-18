Notre Dame kicker-turned-Philadelphia doctor recalls National Championship run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reggie Ho was a walk-on kicker in 1988 for Notre Dame. He had a remarkable career.

In the opening game against Michigan that year, Ho kicked four field goals, the fourth one was a game-winner in the final minute. It helped launch the Fighting Irish to the National Championship and an undefeated season.

"Fortunately, I had the opportunity to play in the game and kick a field goal. What was going through my mind was we wanted to win and fortunately was able to come up with a win during that game," said Ho, who is now the professor of medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Cardiology Division.

The victory kickstarted a run of 12 straight wins that finished with the Irish earning their 11th national title.

Now Ho is part of a different team, making game-winning plays in Center City.

"My drive to become a cardiologist was to help people. I enjoy cardiology itself, the field of cardiology, it's a very intellectually, gratifying field. I get to do procedures to help people," he says.

Now almost 40 years later, Ho says he's still taking the skills he learned on the field at Notre Dame and applying them to his medical work.

"Every time I do procedures it's like kicking a field goal, making a touchdown, and so it's a really great way to help people and be of service in the community," said Ho.

"It's not just me. It's the nurses. It's the physician assistants, the fellows, everybody working together to make someone better," said Ho.

Ho is hoping the Fighting Irish bring home their 12th National Championship on Monday night.

You can watch the big game Notre Dame vs. Ohio State at 7:30 on ESPN.