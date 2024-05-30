Ocean City to discuss public safety measures following weekend chaos

Officials say unruly behavior will not be tolerated this summer, adding that police will arrest and charge any violators.

Officials say unruly behavior will not be tolerated this summer, adding that police will arrest and charge any violators.

Officials say unruly behavior will not be tolerated this summer, adding that police will arrest and charge any violators.

Officials say unruly behavior will not be tolerated this summer, adding that police will arrest and charge any violators.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cape May County officials are holding a press conference on Thursday in the aftermath of a chaotic Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey shore.

The press conference will be held at 4 p.m. outside the Ocean City Music Pier on the Ocean City Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

City officials are set to discuss the safety measures being taken to protect public safety on the boardwalk and throughout the area.

This comes after numerous fights, disturbances, and the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy over the long weekend.

Authorities say the stabbing happened on the boardwalk during a fight Saturday night.

The boy is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds, police say.

Unruly behavior and rowdy teens were a constant throughout the weekend and across the shoreline.

In Seaside Heights, a false report of a shooting briefly led to panic on the boardwalk there, authorities said.

WATCH | False reports of gunfire causes panic on Jersey Shore boardwalk: VIDEO

Detectives say someone claimed there was a gun and a possible shooting in Seaside Heights.

New Jersey's statewide police union said Wednesday there needs to be "real consequences" for drunken, rowdy teens and adults who create mayhem in public places following this series of disturbances.

Peter Andreyev, president of the New Jersey State Policemens' Benevolent Association, issued a statement calling for changes in laws and procedures governing how police interact with disorderly teens and young adults.

"The recent juvenile outbursts are a sign that more needs to be done to allow police to protect our communities," Andreyev said. "This past weekend is just more proof that the law is broken. There needs to be real consequences for violent, drunken, and dangerous behavior for both juveniles and adults."

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, Police Chief Bill Campbell, County Commission Director Lenny Desiderio, and State Assemblyman Antwan McClellan are set to attend the press conference on Thursday.

Stay with Action News for the latest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.