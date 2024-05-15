Jersey Shore town ranked 6th best place to live for new college graduates: Study

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new study shows that one of the best places a new college graduate can be is right in our backyard.

Ocean City, New Jersey was deemed one of the best places to live if you've just received your diploma, according to a Smart Asset study.

The Jersey Shore town was ranked 6th on the list out of 370 metro areas across the country.

The study took into account income for bachelor's degree holders, along with the number of restaurants and bars in the area.

The study also examines the percentage of the population that is between the ages of 20 and 29.

The top five places for a new college graduate to live according to Smart Asset are:

- Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin

- Lawrence, Kansas

- College Station-Bryan, Texas

- Grand Forks in North Dakota/East Grand Forks in Minnesota

- Eau Claire, Wisconsin

You can see the full list at smartasset.com.