Off-duty Philadelphia cop was put in headlock, had gun pointed at him during assault, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new details about an attack on an off-duty officer over the weekend in North Philadelphia.

The officer's personal gun was stolen during this incident, but it has since been recovered.

A suspect arrested in this case has been identified as Yusef Coleman. He is charged with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery and other offenses.

Yusef Coleman

A second suspect, known only as "Duke," remains at large.

It all happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on Oxford Street near Ridge Avenue.

The 42-year-old off-duty officer, who was heading home after his shift, became stuck in traffic behind another vehicle as an after-hours club let out.

After waiting through several red lights, police say he honked his horn.

That's when the suspect known as "Duke" approached the off-duty officer and punched him while he was still inside his vehicle.

Pictured: The suspect known as "Duke."

The off-duty cop got out and identified himself as a police officer, authorities say, and that's when "Duke" pulled out a tan-colored gun and held it at his side.

There was a struggle between the officer and "Duke," and that's when Coleman allegedly approached the officer from behind and put him in a headlock.

Coleman was armed, police say, and there was a struggle over the gun. The officer pushed the gun away and the magazine fell out.

Police say the officer then fired the remaining round in the gun. No one was struck by the gunfire.

"Duke" then pointed a gun at the officer and told him to drop the weapon. The officer was then beaten by multiple people and his personal gun was stolen from its holster.

An on-duty officer arrived at the scene and people in the crowd fled.

Coleman took off in a black BMW, police say, and struck the off-duty officer's leg. Coleman was later arrested.

The officer's firearm was recovered on Tuesday.

He was treated for a black eye, facial bruises and a leg injury.

He is a nine-year veteran and is assigned to the 22nd District. He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs and an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of "Duke" is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

