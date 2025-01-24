Officer accidentally shoots self in leg while responding to dog attack in Berks County

BERNVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A police officer accidentally shot himself while responding to a reported dog attack in Berks County.

It happened just before noon Friday on East 5th Street in Bernville, Pa.

Pennsylvania state police say they were called to the home for a report of a dog attacking chickens.

According to investigators, the dog made an aggressive move towards an officer, causing him to pull his gun and shoot the dog.

That officer also shot himself in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The dog did not survive.

