Jersey Shore town establishes curfew for teens under 18

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new teen curfew is set to stay in North Wildwood, New Jersey.

The final vote on the ordinance was passed by city officials early on Tuesday.

That means anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed on the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It also holds parents accountable for allowing an unaccompanied juvenile to be on the streets.

Officials say the curfew comes after several violent incidents occurred last summer on the shore.