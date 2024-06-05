Oscar Winner Kevin Costner discusses his new Western film series 'Horizon: An American Saga'

Oscar Winner Kevin Costner comes to Philadelphia to talk about his new Western film series 'Horizon: An American Saga'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Oscar-winner Kevin Costner rode into Philadelphia Tuesday to talk about his epic four-part American Western film series.

The first chapter of 'Horizon: An American Saga' comes out later this month. Costner says he has been fascinated with the West since he was a child.

"I wanted to climb real trees and jump on real horses," Costner says. "I didn't like phony Westerns."

So, he set out to make real ones.

'Horizon: An American Saga' is a 4-part, post-Civil War Western drama series.

You can feel Costner's passion for the details and the accuracy.

"It's the horses, the guns, the way the men look," he says. "It was important to me, because then nothing's lying to you. Then, people sit in the dark and watch and think: 'I didn't know this movie was coming, but it feels like it's meant for me.'"

Costner's commitment to these four films is passion project that's that's 30 years in the making.

"This is the kind of movie that I wanted somebody to make for me," he said.

The first two chapters drop this summer and he's currently filming part three.

In fact, the morning after stopping in Philadelphia, he was on a plane to Utah and back to work on set.

Costner not only stars in the saga, he's also directing, producing and co-writing the films - and financing them too.

"Well, it wouldn't have gotten made had I not chose to wear all those hats," he says. "It's a story that felt like there was a secret in me. It feels like an honest journey where I've gone cinematically. This is a very honest moment for me."

'Horizon: An American Saga' is in theaters June 28th. The second film comes out in August.