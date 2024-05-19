Philadelphia Catholic school holds fundraiser for new building after devastating 2023 fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just over a year ago, Our Mother of Consolation Parish School (OMC) in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section was destroyed by a fierce fire.

On Saturday night, school officials came together as they worked toward a brighter future with the community by their side.

"We are just overwhelmed with gratitude and that's what this night is all about," said Mary Sprandio, the school's president.

OMC held its annual "Golden Night" fundraiser at Chestnut Hill College, hoping to reach its goal of $50,000 to finish renovations.

The Catholic school was destroyed by a blaze in March 2023.

The fire began at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Our Mother of Consolation School located on East Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Now, administrators say they're excited for their new building and a fresh start.

"It's going to be a modern campus," said Sprandio. "The building was 175 years old, so we'll have state-of-the-art facilities and an innovation lab."

Officials say none of their ideas for expansion would be possible without support from the community, parents, and beyond.

"It's given so much to my family," said Peter Amuso, who donated money to the capital campaign. "My four kids got an excellent education, and so I want to do everything I can to support them. The new school is really going to be the crown jewel of the archdiocese."

Meanwhile, Chestnut Hill College opened its doors to nearly 230 students to continue their education after the fire.

"Helping the dear neighbors is part of the mission of the college and the mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph," said Brian McCloskey, the college's acting president.

This temporary merge has provided a special opportunity for college students.

"This has been a great partnership," said McCloskey. "Our students, our college students have had the opportunity to go into their classrooms and student teach, so it's benefited us equally."

Even after such a devastating ordeal, the community and schools have found a silver lining.

"The good side of the fire was to see really the intense community support and tonight is another example of that," said Amuso.

OMC is expected to reopen in January 2025.