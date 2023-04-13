Students, staff impacted by Philadelphia Catholic school fire start classes in temporary location

Students and staff impacted by a devastating fire at a school in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section moved into a temporary learning location.

Volunteers and faculty have spent the last two weeks setting up at Fournier Hall at Chestnut Hill College.

Our Mother of Consolation Parish School was destroyed by a fire on March 21.

On Thursday, they finally welcomed students to campus.

It is not yet known what sparked the fire.