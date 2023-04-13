WATCH LIVE

Students, staff impacted by Philadelphia Catholic school fire start classes in temporary location

Volunteers and faculty have spent the last two weeks setting up at Fournier Hall at Chestnut Hill College.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 12:20PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students and staff impacted by a devastating fire at a school in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section moved into a temporary learning location on Thursday.

Our Mother of Consolation Parish School was destroyed by a fire on March 21.

SEE ALSO: Roof collapses as fire destroys Catholic school in Chestnut Hill

Volunteers and faculty have spent the last two weeks setting up at Fournier Hall at Chestnut Hill College.

On Thursday, they finally welcomed students to campus.

It is not yet known what sparked the fire.

