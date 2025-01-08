Outdoor workers in Philadelphia brave the bitter cold

Winter winds continue today and tomorrow before we track another chance for snow on Saturday.

Winter winds continue today and tomorrow before we track another chance for snow on Saturday.

Winter winds continue today and tomorrow before we track another chance for snow on Saturday.

Winter winds continue today and tomorrow before we track another chance for snow on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a tough day for workers to be outside on Wednesday, as the cold and wind combined to create frigid conditions in the wake of Monday's snow.

People who work outside had no choice but to brave the elements.

"Move around, keep moving your feet. That's all. That's the key," said Aaron Brooks, a mailman in Southwest Philadelphia. "When I'm off I always think to myself, 'Why do I work? How do I last in this jawn?'"

He's braving some bitter elements, as were outdoor workers like contractors and the sanitation department.

The cold paired with wind gusts gave some Drexel students brain freeze.

"Tights. My Uggs. Long sweater," said Donna Surratt listing her layers. "I'm trying to hurry up!"

Hurry to class they did, much to the dismay of some food truck operators, who watched the usual crowds pass them by.

"Right now is crazy slow," said Telesforo from Red Stone Pizza Truck, which did have the wood-fired pizza grill to keep workers warm.

Still, workers were more worried about business than the weather.

"Spring, we're making 100 pizzas a day from 8-3 o'clock, but right now, only 20," he said.

They're trudging through the hard days just like Brooks. He says if it's not the cold, it's always something else.

"You get all your flavors. Like you get all your flavors of the season, you know what I'm saying?" he said.