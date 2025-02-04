Owners of NE Philly law office recall closing early on night of plane crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Northeast Philadelphia community is still reeling from Friday's devastating deadly plane crash.

The number of people known to be injured in the crash is now 24, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Monday. Of those people, four are still hospitalized. Two of them are in critical condition.

The number of fatalities related to the crash remains at seven: the six people who were on the plane and one person on the ground.

As the cleanup and the investigation in the area continues, David and Lori Kaplan, who run a law office near the crash site, are speaking out about the devastation.

"When we're not at home or with our family, we're at our office. It's our life and we love it," said Lori Kaplan who has run the Affordable Legal Center with her husband David for nearly 20 years.

But on the night of the crash, they left early to babysit their grandchildren.

"Had we not, 100% would have been in our office, and we would have been consumed by the explosion that overtook our building," said David.

"The office was engulfed in the flames. We could only imagine that we lost everything there," added Lori.

The Kaplans are currently working remotely but they hope to rebuild in this very spot someday.

For now, they're just counting their blessings.

"We would have been here," they said.

The Kaplans are offering anyone affected by this tragedy their legal services pro bono.

