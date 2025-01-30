Philly restaurant owners say ICE showed up without warrant 'because it's a Puerto Rican restaurant'

Owners of a Puerto Rican restaurant in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section say ICE agents showed up at their door without a warrant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents have been rounding up thousands of immigrants who they say have entered the country illegally.

"They came in here and they wanted to check our restaurant," said Robert Acevedo, at Boricua 2. "They came in here and thought that we were undocumented because it's a Puerto Rican restaurant."

Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth. Per a 2016 law, Philadelphia police will only act on judicial warrants, not federal immigration warrants.

This, as President Trump says he wants to use Guantanamo Bay in Cuba as a detention center for migrants captured in his deportation crackdown. He says it would be used for the worst criminals.

The president ordered the Department of Defense to free up 30,000 beds for them.

They will be held in a building separate from the prison that holds several people involved in the 9/11 attacks.

