Pa. couple donates old instruments to give students the 'Gift of Music'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fred and Jamie Moyer met in college studying music. Many decades later, they have donated about 20 of their old instruments to the Musicopia 'Gift of Music' program.

They are just two among many donors who help students in the Philadelphia area gain access to a hobby that can become rather expensive.

One such program supported by Musicopia is the 'Thrive Strings' music program, which held practice today at Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School.

To learn more about Musicopia's 'Gift of Music' program and how to get involved, visit their website.

