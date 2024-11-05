Wild facing Mackenzie in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District

Pennsylvania's 7th congressional district covers all of Lehigh and Northampton counties and parts of Monroe County.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- In Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is facing state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie.
Wild, a former city government lawyer, won by fewer than 2 points in 2022 and is a perennial target for Republicans.
Democrats hold a slight registration advantage in a district that includes fast-growing suburbs and rural areas that span anthracite coal country.
Economic issues and immigration are big issues here, according to Mackenzie. He currently represents part of the district in the state house.
The latest polling from Muhlenberg College, which was from about a month ago, showed Wild ahead of McKenzie by six points.
Mackenzie has aligned himself with former President Trump but also says he can work across the aisle demonstrated by his time in the statehouse.
Wild has painted Mackenzie as extreme and strongly focused on women's reproductive care in her campaign.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.