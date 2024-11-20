Pa. high school senior starts mission to 'Keep Upper Merion Beautiful' by collecting trash

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When it comes to the cleanliness of his local community, this young student has taken matters into his own hands.

Michael Bugler's campaign, "Keep Upper Merion Beautiful," has collected hundreds of pounds of trash off the ground.

He's documenting his journey on social media, hoping to spread awareness to others.

The Instagram page, @KeepUpperMerionBeautiful, has showcased his progress since April.

They estimate over 600lbs of trash has been collected since the project has begun.

For more information, check out the video above.