Philadelphia woman creates 'Queens United Against Domestic Violence' organization

Dr. Fatima Abdul Johnson is an educator, metaphysician, and pageant queen who helps fellow victims of domestic abuse not only survive, but thrive.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Among many things, Dr. Fatima Abdul Johnson is a Miss Black Pennsylvania alumna, an educator at Temple University, has a PhD, and is a registered metaphysician and doctor of metaphysical sciences.

She is also the founder of the nonprofit, S.T.R.I.V.E. Motivation, Inc., and created a sub-organization within it called 'Queens United Against Domestic Violence.'

They organize events, promote wellness resources, and welcome new members with care packages.

The Philadelphia domestic violence hotline is (866) 723-3014.

To learn more about Queens United Against Domestic Violence, visit their Facebook page.

