Philadelphia woman creates 'Queens United Against Domestic Violence' organization

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Among many things, Dr. Fatima Abdul Johnson is a Miss Black Pennsylvania alumna, an educator at Temple University, has a PhD, and is a registered metaphysician and doctor of metaphysical sciences.
She is also the founder of the nonprofit, S.T.R.I.V.E. Motivation, Inc., and created a sub-organization within it called 'Queens United Against Domestic Violence.'
They organize events, promote wellness resources, and welcome new members with care packages.
The Philadelphia domestic violence hotline is (866) 723-3014.
To learn more about Queens United Against Domestic Violence, watch the video above and visit their Facebook page.
RELATED: Temple student recognized for activism against sexual assault