Pa. nurse helps women fight ovarian cancer through foundation

Nurse Robin Cohen founded the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation in memory of one of her patients.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The month of September is designated to bring awareness to ovarian cancer, which the American Cancer Society says nearly 20,000 women will be newly diagnosed with this year.

Nurse Robin Cohen from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, founded the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation in the year 2000 in memory of one of her patients.

Since then, they have held various fundraising events and supported women battling the disease.

One of those women was Terri Price from East Norriton, Pennsylvania, whose family continues to make a difference in her memory.

