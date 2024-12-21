Pa. teacher celebrates the holidays by wearing festive outfits to class each day of the season

Lauren Miller teaches children how to celebrate the holidays all season long by wearing a unique outfit to class every day

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While Lauren Miller is teaching her students, they are also receiving a lesson in design and fashion.

That's because Miller wears a special holiday outfit every day to school during the month of December.

Her extravagant choice of clothing represents different holidays throughout the month and the iconography associated with them.

She represents both Christmas and Hanukkah; and various other seasonal aesthetics tied to this time of year.

All of this goes into making a festive atmosphere for her students at Belmont Hills Elementary School in Bensalem.

