Parents outraged over South Jersey school leader's proposal to cut some bus services

DELANCO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An interim superintendent in South Jersey proposed discontinuing some courtesy bus services for elementary students on Wednesday night.

The proposal came in light of staffing issues in Delanco Township, Burlington County.

However, after lively comments from parents and members of the community, a decision was tabled.

Interim Superintendent Leonard Fitts' plan would have eliminated courtesy busing for students who live two miles or less from Pearson Elementary School, which is on the busy Burlington Avenue.

Parents say there are stretches of that road with debris and no sidewalks. The district said local police denied a request for additional crossing guards, leaving parents concerned for children's safety.

"You want a 6-year-old to walk? It's not safe, it's unacceptable," said Alicia Bain.

"I have a 7-year-old granddaughter that I cannot see her walking that way every day and back home, especially in bad weather," another woman said.

The interim superintendent says it's not a matter of trying to save money, but the district can't find a bus driver.

"Funds are available, we're just having a difficult time finding bus drivers," Fitts said.

The interim superintendent says the district learned about three weeks ago that contracted bus services would not be renewed.

In the meantime, they had been working to remedy the situation but when it became apparent nothing was panning out, the interim superintendent took steps to notify the school board.

However, parents feel they should have been informed as soon as officials knew.

Instead, they said they found out about the plan by chance on Facebook. Parents are now worried and scrambling.

"Two weeks out from the start of school, something's gonna happen. Either I'm gonna be late, the kids are gonna be late, somebody's gonna be late," said mom Yamilec Branch.

The interim superintendent seemed to offer parents some reassurance Wednesday night.

"We will find a contractor. I'm hopeful, we will find drivers, a driver, to put on that bus," Fitts said.

oN Wednesday night, the board did not specify when they'll take up the issue again but their next meeting will take place in mid-September after the school year has begun.