﻿Pasion Y Arte is an all female dance company empowering women

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Elba Hevia Y Vaca offers Flamenco dance classes in Overbrook to empower women.

She created Pasion Y Arte 24 years ago, feeling distraught about the sexualization that was happening in flamenco at that time for women.

She teaches a modern form of the traditional Spanish dance form.

Elba has created 14 productions with her most recent being Hacia La Luz for the Fringe Arts Festival.

Hacia La Luz is an ode to Elba's self-discovery of her Andean Indigenous heritage.

To learn more about Elba's upcoming productions you can visit her website for more.

Pasion Y Arte|Instagram |Facebook

6411 Overbrook Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19151