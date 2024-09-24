WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Montgomery County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 2:09AM
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car in Montgomery County on Monday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. along the 5400 block of City Avenue in Lower Merion Township.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene after the crash.

The pedestrian was transported to Lankenau Hospital in an unknown condition.

Officials say City Avenue northbound is closed at the intersection for an investigation.

There is no word yet on what may have led to the collision.

