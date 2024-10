Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi near Route 7 off-ramp on I-95 in Newport, Delaware

A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian on I-95 in Delaware Tuesday night.

Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi near Route 7 off ramp on I-95 in Newport, Delaware

Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi near Route 7 off ramp on I-95 in Newport, Delaware A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian on I-95 in Delaware Tuesday night.

Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi near Route 7 off ramp on I-95 in Newport, Delaware A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian on I-95 in Delaware Tuesday night.

Pedestrian killed after being struck by semi near Route 7 off ramp on I-95 in Newport, Delaware A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian on I-95 in Delaware Tuesday night.

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 in Delaware Tuesday night.

It happened near the off-ramp from I-95 northbound to Route 7 in Newport around 9 p.m.

The northbound lanes were shut down for a short time during the investigation.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear why that person was on the highway.