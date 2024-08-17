Penn Medicine employee coaches youth basketball in Philadelphia after heart attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kids of all ages had a blast at basketball practice in Philadelphia on Saturday as part of Ball with a Purpose.

It's all thanks to Oliver Matthews, an administrative assistant in the Department of Interventional Cardiology at Penn Medicine.

Matthews used funding from the Penn Medicine CAREs Grant program to support the youth basketball group, which provides coaching and mentorship to local kids.

"We wanted to start a program for youth and our city to give them an out, to give them something to do," said Matthews.

The players met at Phield House, where Coach Matthews was able to give out jerseys and equipment that he got as a recipient of the CAREs Grant.

In total, $2,000 from the program helped pay to get kids the equipment they need.

Parents say they are thankful for the time the coaches take to help provide players with not only resources but also their time.

"He's developed as a better basketball player and a better person all together," said Kevin Humbert of Wynnefield.

"I loved watching him play, I make every practice every game, so it's always exciting to come back and watch him play I love it the enthusiasm is high," said Riley Ross of South Philadelphia.

CAREs Grants support volunteer projects run by staff and medical students in their communities.

Matthews says it's his personal health journey that contributed to making this program a slam dunk.

"I had a heart attack at 32 years old. It was a very traumatic experience for me," said Matthews.

Now, he has become more involved in athletics, and parents around him have taken notice.

"Just to find out how he was doing, obviously deeply hurt but to see how he is now, being able to move around and he's become an activist. Thank God he's still here," said Marques Storr, of Southwest Philadelphia.

Players say they feel that being here is part of something bigger than themselves.

"It's obviously a basketball team but it's also like about life and stuff and how we can be a good person even off the court," said Clay Ross, of South Philadelphia.