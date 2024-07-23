Pennsylvania delegate heading to DNC discusses support for VP Harris

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, all of his delegates are free agents.

By Tuesday, the majority of them had pledged their support to Vice President Kamala Harris, who already has Biden's endorsement.

That includes delegates from Pennsylvania.

"As a delegate to the DNC, I certainly want to cast my vote for her," said Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler with Mother Bethel AME Church. "The Pennsylvania delegation met yesterday, it was absolutely unanimous. The energy on the phone call was incredible, there was widespread support."

Tyler is one of Pennsylvania's 159 delegates going to the DNC.

He says he's not surprised Harris was able to lock down the necessary 1,976 delegates.

According to a survey by the AP, more than 2,200 have pledged to back her in the first 24 hours of Biden's endorsement.

"I can't believe it, I was thinking this might be a boring convention," Tyler laughed. "To now be a part of this history, I'll tell you I'm very grateful to be a part of this opportunity."

Next up for the delegates is a virtual roll call, which needs to be completed by August 7.

If they get a majority, the nominee is chosen before the August 19 convention.

If they don't get a majority, the decision is made in Chicago, where the convention is being held.

For anyone still looking for how to register to vote this November, Mother Bethel AME is having a soul food dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The nonpartisan event done with Power Interfaith aims to help young, eligible people register and commit to voting in the upcoming election.