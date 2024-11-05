Pa. election officials reassuring voters about integrity of voting process

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- As we countdown to Election Day, officials across Pennsylvania are reassuring voters about the integrity of the voting process.

Top of mind for many is how secure is their ballot. Action News spoke with Villanova political science professor David Barrett about the suspicions some people may have about the integrity of the counting process.

"Our voting machines are not hooked up to the internet. That sort of voting process can't be hacked via the internet," said Barrett.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt asked people to remain vigilant and not let disinformation prevent them from voting on Election Day.

During a news conference on Monday, Schmidt also said every voter has a right to cast a ballot without harassment, intimidation or discrimination.

If you experience any of those issues, Schmidt urges you to report it to the Pa. Dept. of State's voter hotline at 1-877-VOTES-PA.

"I will make two commitments to you today. First, that Pennsylvania's election will be free fair, safe and secure," Schmidt said. "Second, all registered voters will have the opportunity to make their voice heard."

Schmidt also said while news organizations may make projections about who won Pennsylvania, the state's votes will not all be counted on election night.

To add more confidence in the election, the FBI has a command post in Washington D.C., to monitor and respond to election-related threats.

The purpose of the command post is to ensure the FBI is well positioned to respond to threats that would come in or information that would come in that would affect our election security," said James Barnacle, deputy assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division.

The most common disruptions at precincts are late openings, lack of staffing and voting machine issues, according to Jeff Greenburg, a 13-year election director veteran. He is now a senior advisor on election administration for The Committee of Seventy, a nonpartisan organization focusing on engagement and public policy advocacy.

Anyone can report a problem with the election process. They can call their county elections office, contact the Department of State, or reach out to a voter hotline run by nonprofits.

What if my polling place doesn't open on time or is not fully staffed?

Sometimes workers arrive late or facility owners forget to unlock the doors on time, Greenburg said.

Polling places open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote when polls close will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Voters can find their local polling place online.

"County election offices will have contact information for both poll workers and facilities in the event doors are locked or poll workers don't show up," Greenburg said.

If there is a shortage of workers at a polling place, workers can be shifted from other locations or recruited, Greenburg said. Pennsylvania law allows workers to fill a vacancy with someone who has come in to vote if that person is willing to help.

What if there are voting machine issues?

There are multiple backups in place so voters can cast a ballot if there are issues with the voting machines.

Greenburg said counties typically have roving technicians respond if issues arise. He said they are dispatched as quickly as possible once the issue is reported.

Typically, reports go from the precinct to the county election office. If the issue cannot be resolved or if legal action is required, the county solicitor and Board of Elections will determine if any further steps are required.

"If there is a significant enough impact on the voting location, the BOE could petition the county courts to extend hours," Greenburg said.

Each county election office has a process in place to disseminate important information on Election Day. This can be through the county's website, social media accounts or through local news outlets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

