Pennsylvania State Police corporal accused of storing porn on work computer

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, January 9, 2025 10:56PM
A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is accused of using his work computer to store pornographic images.

SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is accused of using his work computer to store pornographic images.

Stephen Kamnik, 38, of Havertown, was stationed in Skippack Township, Montgomery County.

Authorities seized his hard drive, which contained thousands of photos.

Some of those included deepfakes. Those are fake images created with artificial intelligence using a real person's photo or video.

Kamnik has been with the force since 2011.

He is currently suspended without pay.

