Pa. State Police trooper on horseback hit by pickup during Eagles NFC Championship game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A trooper on horseback was hit by a pickup truck while on patrol during the Eagles NFC Championship game, Pennsylvania State Police say.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said six troopers from the Mounted Unit were on Darien Street, just north of Pattison Avenue, when the driver of a white pickup truck passed them.

The truck hit one of the troopers, and a horse, as it went by.

The trooper fell to the ground and suffered a broken leg. The horse was not injured.

Members of the Mounted Unit stopped the truck just south of the crash location.

The pickup truck driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle while DUI.

The suspect's name was not released.