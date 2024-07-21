WATCH LIVE

Pennsylvania State University students to pay more in tuition while attending main campus

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 2:27AM
PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Students at Pennsylvania State University will soon pay more if they attend the main campus, according to university officials.

The Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase to help offset the university's budget deficit.

In-state tuition will increase by a little over $400 beginning in 2025, officials say.

Out-of-state tuition will go up by 1% for students who attend satellite campuses. It will increase by 4% if the student studies in Happy Valley.

Tuition will not increase for in-state students who attend satellite campuses, university leaders say.

