Pennsylvania students learn about democracy in The Rendell Center's 'Citizenship Challenge'

Kids got the chance to perform for an audience of the Former Governor of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, and Judge Marjorie Rendell.

Kids got the chance to perform for an audience of the Former Governor of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, and Judge Marjorie Rendell.

Kids got the chance to perform for an audience of the Former Governor of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, and Judge Marjorie Rendell.

Kids got the chance to perform for an audience of the Former Governor of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, and Judge Marjorie Rendell.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kids traveled from all over Pennsylvania to display merits of citizenship on stage.

It was part of The Rendell Center's "Citizenship Challenge."

Former Governor of Pennsylvania, Ed Rendell, and Judge Marjorie Rendell were there for the competition.

The competition tasked classrooms to write an essay on how Presidential voting should be conducted in the United States moving forward.

Specifically, they were asked on the effectiveness of the Electoral College and whether or not the race should be decided solely on the National Popular Vote.

The 10 classes selected from various cities in Pennsylvania created live demonstrations of their essays.

The class winners received a prize of $1,000 delivered to them by none other than the Phillie Phanatic.

All of this was held at The National Constitution Center.

For more information, check out The Rendell Center on their website.

