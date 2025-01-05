People stocking up, getting ready for Monday snow

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Despite the bitter cold temperatures on Saturday, people were out stocking up on supplies getting ready for Monday's snow.

"The mighty old salt. I had to get pet friendly because I have a dog," said Demetrius Atwood as he held up a big bag of salt checking out at the register.

Customers packed into Fairmount Hardware on Saturday afternoon.

"My grandson is coming tomorrow and he's two years old. We have been looking for shovel for him so I found one," explained Syed Raza of Fairmount.

The store was more than stocked with what people need to get ready for the impending snowstorm.

"Scrapers, heaters, salt, calcium, shovels, ice picks. As soon as the flurries start everyone goes into a frenzy, it started yesterday it's been nonstop since," explained Michelle Connelly, the manager of Fairmount Hardware.

Stocking up on snow supplies, also means food and making sure your shelves at home are full.

"I'm already prepared, I went to BJ's and stocked up yesterday and got some big bulk items. Today, I'm just getting small items I need," said Kyairra Mathies of University City.

The parking lot was full of shoppers at the Acme in Bala Cynwyd.

"Make sure I have toilet paper, paper towels stuff to cook with for the little ones. Dog food, pet food, snacks. They'll drive me crazy without snacks," laughed Mathies.

People said the weekend gave them the time to prepare, and they are ready, even looking forward to it.

"For snow, yes, you guys said big storm. I'm all prepared the salt is out from the basement the shovel is in the hallway missing this part all ready," explained Raza.

For those who still need to get some supplies there's still time. The best time to get out is Sunday before the snow arrives Monday morning.