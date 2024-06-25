1 in custody, another critically injured after incident inside home in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an incident inside a home in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section. One person is in critical condition and another is now behind bars.
Police responded to the home on the 2800 block of North 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Action News is waiting to hear back from detectives about what exactly happened.
The Action Cam captured a 2nd-floor window that appeared to be smashed out.
Police have not identified the victim or suspect.
RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker