1 in custody, another critically injured after incident inside home in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an incident inside a home in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section. One person is in critical condition and another is now behind bars.

Police responded to the home on the 2800 block of North 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Action News is waiting to hear back from detectives about what exactly happened.

The Action Cam captured a 2nd-floor window that appeared to be smashed out.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect.

