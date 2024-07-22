Person taken in for questioning after shooting outside SEPTA station in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police responded to a shooting outside SEPTA's 56th Street Station in Philadelphia on Monday.
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia just before noon.
According to police, a 26-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
He is listed in stable condition.
One person is being questioned, investigators say.
Police are still working to discover what led up to the shooting.
