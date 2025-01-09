PGW to provide methane detectors, alarms as part of settlement after deadly house explosion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Gas Works is promising to provide free methane detectors and alarms to its customers.

The pilot program is part of a revised settlement over a deadly house explosion in South Philadelphia in 2019.

Two men were killed on South 8th Street and five homes were destroyed when a leaking gas pipe set off the blast.

PGW was accused of failing to maintain and replace its network of aging pipes.

The detector program is scheduled to launch within nine months.

PGW also agreed to seek a federal grant to modernize its natural gas distribution system.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission unanimously approved the terms of the settlement.

