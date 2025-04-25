Philadelphia and Allentown areas among worst in the country for allergy sufferers, local doctor says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trees, like those at the Riverbend Environmental Education Center, look beautiful, but they're causing problems for allergy sufferers.

"For me, my allergies hit like a truck every single April," said Ken Guadagnino of Havertown, Pennsylvania.

While this may look like a picture-perfect day, walking through a heavily wooded area for some can be far from perfect.

"I arrive and I just start sneezing all over the place. I have the thing with allergies where I start tearing up and my eyes get a little red," said Guadagnino.

All those strong side effects are from tree pollen, and Guadagnino is not alone.

"The Philadelphia area and Allentown are the two worst allergy areas in the country. We're valleys. We're the Delaware Valley and the Lehigh Valley," said Dr. Jack Becker, Allergist Immunologist.

Tree allergy season started in April due to late cold winter temperatures according to local Doctor Jack Becker.

"People are suffering right now because primarily it's oak tree that's up," said Becker.

There could be some relief in the future.

"With a little bit of luck, we may get lucky as early as tomorrow with rain that the oak tree may start dropping and people who are ready to cut their eyes out because they're miserable, they may be happy because the oak will be done," said Becker.

For now, many are relying on medication and allergy shots to get them through the season.

"This spring's been awful, you can like, feel it in your eyes and your nose but the shots help tremendously," said Byron Newby, of Havertown, Pennsylvania.

"It's like the most beautiful season in the world, but every time I come over I'm like, doubled up on antihistamines," said Guadagnino.

Becker said tree pollen season usually ends around early June, locally.