Philly's archdiocesan high schools shift to virtual learning, parochial schools closed due to snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Due to the expected winter storm, Philadelphia's archdiocesan high schools will shift to virtual learning while the parochial elementary schools will be closed Monday.

Students and parents should refer to their local school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

Philadelphia could see possible accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow Monday morning.

The storm will develop after midnight and is expected to impact the morning and evening commutes.

All City of Philadelphia government offices will also be closed on Monday.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties should follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district.

