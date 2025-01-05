School District of Philadelphia closed Monday due to expected snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia will be closed Monday due to the expected winter storm.

According to AccuWeather, Philadelphia could see possible accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of snow Monday morning.

The storm will develop after midnight and is expected to impact the morning and evening commutes.

The school district says all schools and offices will be closed due to the storm. All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Monday are canceled as well.

"This year, the District allotted one extra day in the school year calendar beyond the 180 required by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which we will use as a snow day. Going forward, any school closures related to inclement weather will be remote learning days," said Superintendent Tony Watlington in a statement.

According to the City of Philadelphia, all government offices will be closed Monday.

