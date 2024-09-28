Philly-area crews help residents impacted by Hurricane Helene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a thousand flights have been canceled nationwide due to Hurricane Helene.

Crews are continuing their rescue efforts down south to help those trapped.

For the people who evacuated, it's now a waiting game to see when they will return home too.

Massive Hurricane Helene crashed into Florida's Big Bend region, bringing storm surge and high winds across the state's Gulf Coast communities before ripping into southern Georgia.

Helene hit land late Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane -- it's one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the Big Bend.

Some folks like Pamela Miles evacuated.

"I wasn't worried until about 10:00 p.m. last night, apparently that's when the fast tide came in and just changed everything," explained Pamela Miles who lives part-time in Indian Rocks Beach in Pinellas County, Florida.

Miles grew up in Ocean City but lives part-time in Florida.

Video shows the U.S.Coast Guard rescuing a man and his dog as Hurricane Helene fast approached

She left her home and drove 40 minutes to wait out the storm at her son's house in St. Petersburg.

"I put everything up, the trash cans in the back, closed all the blinds, put all the artwork and things I feel are valuable up on chairs," Miles said.

Volunteers from our region and across the country traveled to Florida ahead of the storm to help. Now, they're sending meals to 2,200 families as well as supplies.

"We give out cleaning kits. We give out rakes and shovels, trash bags, water snacks and meals. We'll be all over the state by tomorrow," said Larry Daly a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Helene has since weakened to a tropical storm but intense rainfall and threats of flash flooding still looms in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Residents in Atlanta had to be rescued after a flash flood emergency.

"We went downstairs to check on everybody and then we started getting, floating away and the boat came right in time to save us," said Carrie Lawrence of Atlanta, GA